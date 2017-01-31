Drug peddler killed in police encounter in SITE area

Observer Report

An alleged drug peddler, Amanullah, son of Chari Gul was killed on Tuesday in an encounter with police in SITE area of the metropolis.

A police spokesman, in a statement, said the suspect was killed in an encounter near D-1 Bus Stop SITE area. One pistol with bullets, one hand grenade, 5 kg charas as well as a motorcycle were recovered from the possession of the deceased suspect, he added.

He said a Police Constable, Nafees of SITE-A Police Station was injured in the exchange of fire with the drug peddler.

IG Police Sindh, A.D. Khawaja has announced Rs.200,000 cash prize and commendation certificates for the police team of SITE-A Police Station which took part in the action.