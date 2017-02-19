Drug peddler arrested, 700 grams heroin recovered

Staff Reporter

The Mouchko police raided a place in Rais Goth, Keamari on Saturday and after an encounter arrested an alleged drug peddler.

SHO Mouchko Police Station said the suspect was identified as Akber Ali, son of Dost Mohammad.

The police also recovered one 30-bore pistol with two live and two empty cartridges and a 700 gram packet of heroin from the possession of the accused, he added. He further said two accomplices of the suspect managed to flee taking advantage of darkness. A case has been registered against the arrested suspect, he added.