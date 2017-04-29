Drug peddler arrested

City Reporter

Shalimar police arrested a drug peddler during a crackdown against narcotics sellers and seized 600 gram heroin from his possession.

SHO Shalimar Ghulam Bari and other policemen conducted a raid and arrested accused Nadeem alias Deema and recovered the contraband. Meanwhile, Police on Friday arrested 11 suspects from Moon Market, Iqbal Town, during a search operation.On information, Iqbal Town police conducted the operation in the area and checked identity of people through bio-metric system.

During the operation, police arrested 11 suspects for non-provision of CNIC while police registered a case against an accused for violating rent agreement.