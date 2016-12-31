Drug peddler arrested

City Reporter

Sector Incharge Gharishahu and traffic warden arrested a drug peddler and recovered several bottles of liquor from his possession.

According to details on Saturday, Sector Incharge Gharishahu Iqbal Hameed and traffic warden Mahboob Ahmad were on duty near Shimla Pehari where they cautioned to stop a suspect riding in a rickshaw. But he fled away on which the officials chased the accused namely Raees Ahmad and arrested him. The officials recovered 44 half and four full bottles of liquor from him.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that he was supplying liquor in different points for some times.