In his letter, “Drug addiction” (PO, August 28, 2017), Shahjan Muneer has highlighted the danger of drug menace. To combat depression or any kind of mental stress, our friends as well as psychologists generally advise us to listen to soothing music, to read inspiring books and to get solace in the beauty of nature as these things are really effective and have no negative side effects. It is dangerous to try tobacco products, alcohol or narcotics to rid oneself of depression or to get idiotic macho pride by self-destruction. As a matter of fact that toxic material will only add insult to injury. It will be like pouring fuel to put out the fire of depression! Drugs must never be sold or taken without a registered medical practitioner’s prescription for the same.

SUJIT DE

Kolkata, India

