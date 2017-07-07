When we say the word ‘drug’ many definitions, meanings or concepts come to mind. Drug is also used as an ingredient in medicines but many people use drugs in a wrong way. When we take the drugs right way as medication with the approval of a doctor, this drug could help ease the pain and illness. On the other hand, the drugs (heroin and cocain, etc) addiction has caused alarming situation in our country becoming a deadly disease and this problem has been increasing immensely in our society as social evil. When a person is addicted to drugs, it is really hard for him to quit.

Drug abuse is one of the common problems in teenagers nowadays as drugs are being used the most between the years of preteen and adolescent. During these years teens feel a need to experiment with drugs because they think it’s a cool thing to do so. Also TV and movies show lot of drugs being abused like heroin and cocaine. Drugs pollute a person’s mind in three ways; it will affect their behaviour, self concept and attitude towards others. Drug addiction can hinder or restrain us from accomplishing goals or dreams in our life. Many people don’t understand why or how people become addicted to drugs. In reality drug addiction is a complex disease and quitting becomes difficult.

There may be many reasons to start up drug abuse. The company of friends that a person keeps, may be responsible for this habit. Most of the teenagers pick up these habits under peer pressure, other than emotional reasons such as not being loved, depression, low self esteem, to escape from stress, feeling neglected, stress in family and bad parenting are some of the reasons for starting up drug abuse.

Like the majority of other mental health problems, drug abuse and addiction have no single cause. The problem of drug addiction has become a serious issue because the addicts are mostly young school or college going boys or girls. Drug addiction among youth can be prevented if the youth are taught of its harmful consequences.

AMNA RAZA

Islamabad

