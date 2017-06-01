Drug addiction refers to the compulsive and out-of-control usage that has negative consequences. Reports say that drug addiction has exponentially increased in Pakistan. Moreover, according to the UN estimates, around 6.7 million people of our country are the drug users, whereas Cannabis is one of the most used drugs in Pakistan. However, the use of drug injection has also been significantly increasing which is sparking the fear of an HIV epidemic.

Moreover, according to the recent surveys, large numbers of youth of our country are drug dependent. In addition, these numbers are increasing day by day. Furthermore, according to the expert’s opinion, we need a collaborative effort by the private and government sectors and we should introduce the concept of rehabilitation center to these people, so they can cure themselves from addiction. Moreover, most importantly the teaching about the side effects of drug use should be start in all educational institutions.

HADIYA AZIZ

Islamabad

