Drone strike kills Haqqani commander in Hangu

Peshawar

A drone strike has killed a commander of the Haqqani network in Hangu district, security sources said Tuesday. Haqqani network leader Abubakar and his partner were killed when a drone fired two missiles at his house in Speen Tal area of Hangu on Monday night. The drone strike “completely destroyed” the house, security sources said. Local residents said the drone was strafing above the area for a while, before it destroyed the targeted compound. The area is such that it borders Orakzai, Kurram and North Waziristan Agencies. The drone attack comes days after Afghan security officials accused the Haqqani network and Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence of being behind the suicide truck bombing in Kabul on May 31 that killed at least 150 people. The allegation was strongly rejected by the Pakistan government at all levels.