Drone kills two Qaeda suspects in Yemen

Aden

A drone strike likely to have been carried out by the United States killed two suspected Al-Qaeda members in southern Yemen, a security official said on Sunday. The attack took place on Saturday night in Wadhie, a region in the southern province of Abyan, the official said. One of the suspects was identified as Ibrahim al-Adani, who was said to have run Al-Qaeda’s finances in the region. The other was one of his relatives.

The pair was riding a motorcycle when the drone struck, the official added. The United States considers the Yemen-based Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, to be the group’s most dangerous branch and has conducted a long-running drone war against its leaders.

Since President Donald Trump took office in January, the campaign has intensified. In May, US commandos conducted a ground raid on an AQAP headquarters compound in the central province of Marib, killing at least seven militants in an operation that left several American troops wounded.—AFP