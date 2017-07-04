DRO, RO to exercise powers of magistrate in by-polls

Islamabad

The Election Commission of Pakistan has authorized the District Returning Officer (DRO) and Returning Officer (RO) appointed to conduct Bye-Election in National Assembly (constituency NA-260 Quetta-cum-Chagai-cum-Nushki (Old Quetta-cum-Chagai-cum-Mustung), scheduled to be held on July 15, 2017 to exercise the powers of Magistrate of the First Class under the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898 (Act No. V of 1898) with immediate effect and until the consolidation and announcement of official results of above mentioned constituency.

The ECP statement on Monday said that the aforesaid officers shall exercise the powers of Magistrate First Class in respect of the offences punishable under section 80, section 82A, section 83, section 84, section 85, section 86.—INP