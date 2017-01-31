DRM Plus technology being introduced to make PBC broadcasts state of the art: DG PBC

Staff Reporter

Radio Pakistan has started work on converting its transmission to state of the art DRM Plus technology to make its broadcasts clearer and cost-effective.

Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (DG PBC), Khurshid Malik visited the project here at Broadcasting House on Monday, where he was briefed about progress on introducing the DRM Plus technology in organization.

He was informed that this technology enhances quality of broadcasts to perfection. Besides, present the AM and the FM transmitters, available with Radio Pakistan, can be made compatible to this technology with little amendment.

It was informed that three channels can be aired from single transmitter by using this technology which will prove cost effective for the organization. This technology enables listeners to avail facility to get access to text services as well.

Khurshid Malik said introduction of this technology will help listeners across the country to enjoy clear broadcasts of Radio Pakistan. This technology will certainly help to attract more and more listeners to our broadcasts.

He emphasized need of improving contents of programmes besides introducing modern technology to cater the need of all segments of society.