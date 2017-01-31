Driver risks life to save 15 school children

Mirpurkhas

A fire-brigade driver has been hailed as a hero after saving 15 school children from a fatal accident by his mental alertness and risking his own life near Mirwah Gorchani, on Monday.

According to details, a qingqi rickshaw carrying the school children, suddenly came in front of fire brigade on the road. The fire brigade driver Muhammad Yaqoob demonstrating mental alertness promptly turned the vehicle to save children.

The the fire-brigade vehicle turned over and driver Muhammad Yaqoob and Fire men Abdul Rashid and Ibrahim Sheedi sustained critical injuries. Later, they were shifted to civil hospital.

Meanwhile the people gathered at the spot appreciated the driver and paid rich tribute to him for saving 15 innocent school children by risking his life.

Three sons of a professor were injured in firing by unknown assailants near Thari Mirwah on Monday. According to details, professor Walidaad Kuber of Degree College Thari Mirwah along with his three sons Umair (7), Sharjeel (5) and Faisal 8 years were attacked while on their way to college by unknown assailants near Sui Gas Bus Stop, Mehran National Highway.

As a result, all three sons of professor were injured however professor himself remained safe. The injured were shifted to nearest local hospital for treatment.—APP