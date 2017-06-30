Drive for water management, kitchen gardening

Staff Reporter

The Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) and UNESCO will launch awareness drive in slums regarding water management and kitchen gardening. UNESCO’s focal person for population planning Shaista Perwez Malik MNA will facilitate in this regard.

In a statement, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Uzma Qureshi said that both projects would be made part of Active Citiznship Programme (ACP) which was successfully being run in the LCWU. She said that pure drinking water was a major issue in slums which was a dilemma at its extreme. Under the project faculty and students of LCWU will focus katchi aabadies of Lahore and will educate people on good use of water.