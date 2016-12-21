Drive up for release of illegal Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Ummat-e-Islami has launched a campaign to seek release of all illegally detained Hurriyet leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, Sarjan Barkati and Sajjad Hashmi.

Ummat-e-Islami Chairman, Qazi Yasir along with party activists launched the campaign for the release of the political detainees. He has made contacts with the detainees’ families and will stage protest with them, said a press release issued by the party.

“There are thousands languishing in jails. There are people who are from 16 to 80 years old in jails. There are people who have families to feed, children to attend to parents to serve but they cannot do so because they are in detention,” the statement added.

Meanwhile, Hurriyet leader, Ghulam Muhammad Khan Sopori, in a statement in Srinagar denounced the authorities for detaining Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, at a time when her son is admitted in a hospital. He said that Aasiya Andrabi was herself suffering from multiple diseases. He urged the authorities to release the woman leader as court has already ordered to set her free. —KMS