Drive to register, vaccinate hairdressers

Staff Reporter

The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Punjab register all barbers, hairdresser and beauticians in Punjab. This decision was made in a joint meeting of the Punjab AIDS Control Program and Punjab Hepatitis Control Program on Tuesday in the Committee Room of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Monday. Additional Secretary (Admin) Adnan Zafar Khan chaired the meeting.

The biometric registration of barbers, hairdressers, beauty saloons/ parlours will be carried out across Punjab and in the first phase, the registration will be completed in Lahore. Also, the department will provide free Hep B vaccination to all staff engaged in these services at registered outlets. Following the registration, a mass awareness program will also be conducted.