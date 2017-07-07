Drive against encroachments launched along Ravi River

City Reporter

District administration demolished eight shops and three houses illegally constructed alongside the River Ravi near Shahdara Morr in regard with flood arrangements in monsoon season.

Teams of Ravi Town, Irrigation, Police and district administration participated in encroachment removal operation on Thursday.

According to Deputy Commissioner office spokesman, district administration following previous years strategy, took preventive measures in monsoon season and made flood related arrangements with the coordination of other allied concerned departments.

It was decided in departments meeting to remove encroachments constructed on protective banks of River Ravi near Shahdara Chowk.