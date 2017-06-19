Drive against encroachments in full swing

After successful anti- Encroachment Operation at Gujjar Nullah, another gigantic task of encroachments clearance on Ziauddin- Kareem Abad Road has started in District Central Karachi. So far during this operation more than 180 structures including triple story houses, shops and other encroachment have been demolished.

This was told by Deputy Commissioner Karachi Central Capt. (r) Farid ud din Mustafa while talking to mediamen here. He added, the operation is in line with Chief Minister Sindh ‘ s vision to make Karachi free from all sort of encroachments and is aimed at widening of Kareemabad road by 10 feet each side’ .

DC Fareed uddin said that the operation would continue in phases in coming days and he expressed his hope that in next 15 days time frame the operation would be finished sucessfully. He reiterated his commitment that the drive against encroachments would continue without any pressure.

It is pertinent to note that Kareemabad- Ziauddin road has been shrunk badly due to massive encroachments. This is first time in last 30 years that AntiEncroachment campaign is being carried out in this politically sensitive area.—INP

