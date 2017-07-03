Drinking tea could help stave off cognitive decline

Thanks to its high levels of antioxidants, tea has been linked to a lower risk of diabetes, heart disease, and cancer. However, its potential health benefits may not end there. Researchers have found that regular tea consumption could more than halve the risk of cognitive decline for older adults, particularly for those with a genetic risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

New research suggests that regular tea intake could lower the risk of cognitive decline in later life. Tea is one of the most popular beverages in the United States; in 2015, more than 3.6 billion gallons of tea were consumed in the country, with black tea being the favorite.

The possible health benefits of tea consumption have been well documented. A recent study published in The American Journal of Public Health, for example, associated moderate tea intake with a reduced risk of cardiovascular events. Past research has suggested that drinking tea may also have brain benefits, with one study linking green tea consumption to better working memory.

For this latest study, lead investigator Feng Lei, from the Department of Psychological Medicine at National University of Singapore’s (NUS) Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, and colleagues sought to determine whether there might be a link between tea intake and cognitive decline.

The researchers came to their findings – published in The Journal of Nutrition, Health & Aging – by collecting data from 957 Chinese adults aged 55 and older.

Between 2003 and 2005, the team collected information on the participants’ tea consumption, including how much tea they drink, frequency of tea consumption, and what types of tea they consume.

Every 2 years until 2010, the participants underwent standardized assessments that evaluated their cognitive function.

The researchers identified 72 new cases of neurocognitive disorders among participants between 2006 and 2010.

Compared with adults who rarely drank tea, those who consumed tea regularly were found to have a 50 percent lower risk of cognitive decline. Furthermore, among adults who possessed the APOE e4 gene – which is associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s disease – those who drank tea regularly were found to be at 86 percent lower risk of cognitive decline. These findings remained after accounting for numerous confounding factors, including the presence of other medical conditions, social activity, physical activity, and other lifestyle factors.

