Drigh Road underpass to ensure smooth traffic on Shahrah-e-Faisal: Murad

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that he would inaugurate Drigh Road underpass on July 20 for which he directed the local government Minister Jam Khan Shoro to engage more workforce to complete the schemes as per opening schedule.

He stated this while speaking during his visit to under construction underpasses at Drigh Road and Submarine Chowrangi on Sunday. He was accompanied by Minister Local Government (LG) Jam Khan Shoro.

Murad Ali Shah said that the Drigh Road Underpass being constructed for Rs662.599 million is most important project for smooth flow of traffic on Shahrah-e-Faisal towards Jinnah Terminal.

“We have given a new shape to entire Shahrah-e-Faisal by widening its roads and remodeling Baloch Colony Flyover,” he said and added the new street lights installed along the road and construction of footpaths would further add to the beauty to the main artery of the city.

Minister Local Government Jam Khan Shoro briefed the Chief Minister about the progress of the road. He said that just after recent rains he has started stalled work on the underpass on war footings and now day and night construction work was in progress.

He added the scheme would be completed by the end of this month.

Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said that he would inaugurate the underpass on July 20 for which he issued directives to the local government department, therefore necessary arrangements may be made.

PD Karachi Package Niaz Soomro and programme manager Khalid briefed the Chief Minister on technical aspects of the underpass. They also showed him drainage system of the underpass which would pump out rainwater efficiently.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited under construction underpass at Submarine Chowrangi. This under pass is being constructed for Rs707 million to make the traffic between Boating Basin to Sunset Boulevard signal free.

The chief minister told the local Government Minister that he would inaugurate the underpass by the end of August, therefore work plan may be made accordingly.