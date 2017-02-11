Drew underscores UK-Pak ties’ significance

Islamabad

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Thomas Drew Saturday said the United Kingdom and Pakistan had shared deep relations during the last 70 years and they were looking forward to further strengthen them. He said the cultural links underpinned by strong people to people links were central to these bilateral ties.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the Karachi Literature Festival, he highlighted the importance of 70th anniversary of UK Pakistan relations. He said the British audiences should get the chance to experience Pakistan’s vibrant art and cultural offerings.– APP