DRAP urged to expedite process of enlistment of poultry products

Staff Reporter

Lahore

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) has urged the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to expedite the process of enlistment of poultry products and lift undue sanctions on the poultry medicines as it could cause severe shortage of poultry medicines in the country.

While talking to a delegation of poultry industry, led by Shahid Iqbal and Dr. Ghulam Mahboob, the LCCI President Abdul Basit said that poultry is one of the biggest employment provider and source of revenue to the government but because of bureaucratic hurdles it is facing crisis-like situation.

Basit said that there must be discrimination between the drugs for human lives and veterinary medicine but unfortunately, both are being treated in same way.