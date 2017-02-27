DRAP urged to act as facilitator

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

A 12-member delegation of Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Saturday called on the LCCI Acting President Amjad Ali Jawa and had a detailed discussion about the issues being faced by the pharma sector of Pakistan.

The delegation was led by Salim Haider wherein there was a consensus between the LCCI Acting President and the delegation members that laws, rules and regulations for the industry should be modified in accordance with the needs of the industry for its sustainable growth. Business should be free of bureaucratic hurdles and should not be punished financially.

The LCCI Acting President Amjad Ali Jawa said that pharma sector is one of the biggest industries of Pakistan that is not a major source of revenue to the government but is also a job provider to the millions.

He said that despite having vital importance, pharmaceutical industry is continuously facing crisis like situation that is nothing else but to hit this important sector very hard.

The delegation members were of the view that Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) should act as facilitator instead of creating problems for the business community.

They said that unfortunately, people sitting on the hell of the affairs, despite having a little know how of the ground realities, are making decision without taking stakeholders on board that would not only cause huge damage to the industrial sector but would also give a big blow to the government’s efforts aimed at economic revival of the country.

They said that measures being taken by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan would not be doing any service to the government’s but to push the genuine pharma industry to the wall.

They said that government machinery would remain busy to twist the arms of genuine pharmaceutical manufacturers while manufacturers of fake medicines would play more freely.

They urged the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to make necessary amendments in the laws in consultation with the stakeholders.