DRAP to conduct market surveillance to check spurious drugs sale

Islamabad

Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) alongwith provinces and security agencies will conduct a market surveillance throughout the country to check the sale of spurious, fake, counterfeit and substandard drugs. According to DRAP, the step was being taken for provision of quality assured, safe, effective and affordable medicine to citizens through strategic inspections by enforcing regulatory compliance to higher level.

It said that the DRAP teams will also provide guidance to industry and pharma trade for improving the quality of manufacturing, distribution, sales and dispensing of therapeutic goods. It said that DRAP teams will meet with heads of Customs, FBR, FIA and other law enforcement agencies, for improving coordination for effective and stringent enforcement of regulatory compliance and to resolve various hurdles and challenges in this regard. It said that the DRAP will also organize media engagement and will coordinate with social reformers and consumer protection NGOs to mobilize them for public education.

It added people need to be educated that they should not respond to illegal advertisements for unregistered products with fake claims. Public will be guided and requested to cooperate and inform DRAP for any availability of spurious drugs or it’s manufacturing that come in their notice or knowledge. It said that the DRAP has already launched ‘2D Barcode’ and notified it’s regulation for pharma products sales pack, which will be fully enforced from December 2017.—APP