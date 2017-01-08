Draft law of implementing policy for billboards discussed

Salim Ahmed

A high level meeting was held here today with Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif in the chair, to go through the draft law of implementing unified policy for placing billboards and hoardings.

The Chief Minister Punjab while addressing the meeting said that a unified policy would be applied for billboards and hoardings all over the Punjab. Implementation on safety standards for placing billboards and hoardings will be implemented while action will be taken in case of any violation, he added.

He said that the size of billboards and hoardings should be unified; and in this regard, selection of place would not be right of anybody. At the level of district, Mayor and Chairman Zilla Council will be head of committee and unified policy will be adopted at every cost with regard to billboards and hoardings in Punjab.

He said that implementation of safety standards for placing billboards and hoardings will be implemented and size of all the billboards and hoardings should have uniformity. He directed that the draft law of billboards and hoardings would be given a final shape after its review.

Secretary Local Government briefed the meeting about the draft law for placing billboards and hoardings in the province. Punjab Ministers Rana Sanaullah, Manshaullah Butt, Syed Haroon Sultan Bukhari, Secretaries Law, Local government, Public Prosecution, Housing, DG LDA and DG-PHA attended the meeting.