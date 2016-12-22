Draconian laws being used ruthlessly in IHK

Non-Kashmiris get domicile papers

Hyderpora

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of All Parties Hurriyet Conference, Syed Ali Gilani has said that India and its puppet authorities are randomly subjecting the people to the sharp cleavers of Public Safety Act and other draconian laws throughout the valley for the past six months.

Syed Ali Gilani in a statement issued in Hyderpora, Srinagar said that unabated and non-stop arrests were being made by puppet regime and the local bureaucracy on the dictates of their masters in New Delhi. He said that on the pretext of maintaining so-called law and order, people were being ruthlessly caged without going through their credentials, social standing, age and gender. He termed it as disgusting the prolonging of illegal detention of people on one pretext or another. The octogenarian leader said that snail’s pace of judicial proceedings and coordinated conspiracy of the bureaucracy had jeopardized the general psyche of both detainees as well as their families.

Meanwhile, following the orders of Government of India, Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP regime has started issuing domicile certificates to non-Kashmiri Hindus in Jammu region. The move is part of the regime’s nefarious designs to change the demographic composition of the territory.

APHC General Secretary, Shabbir Ahmad Shah in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, termed the issuing of the domicile certificates to non-local Kashmiris as a well-planned conspiracy against the Muslim majority status of Jammu and Kashmir. He said that the move was unacceptable and the people of the territory would resist it, tooth and nail. Hurriyet leaders, Bilal Siddiqui and Farooq Ahmad Dar in their statements also denounced the move.

The Dukhtaran-e-Millat Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi along with party General Secretary Nahida Nasreen visited Mazar-e-Shuhada at Eidgah in Srinagar, today, and offered Fateha for the martyred souls. She was brought to Srinagar from Baramulla sub jail, yesterday, and was released, today.

On the other hand, the coldest period of Kashmir winter – Chillai Kalaan – set in today. The 40-day long Chillai Kalaan would be followed by 20-day Chillai Khurd and 10-day long Chillai Bacha. Several places including Srinagar experienced minus 6.5 ?, a six-year-low night temperature in the month of December, last night.

