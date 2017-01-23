DRA recovers 40 substandard stents, seals company office; Committee to investigate case

Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory lacks facility to test stent quality, instrument used in angiography

Islamabad

Drug Regulatory Authority held an emergency meeting regarding use of unregistered stents by the doctors in cardiac and tertiary care hospitals in the country. The Authority has shown its great concern on the malpractices of Cardiac Consultants and specialists who use unregistered, smuggled and low quality stents.

The Authority emphasized that doctors who are registered with PMDC, they are legally bound to prescribe and use among 55 registered stents by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. Authority emphasized that import, export, distribution, sale prescription and use of unregistered stents in the patients is a cognizable offence and FIRs will be registered against violators of DRAP ACT 2012.

A three committee comprising of Additional Director (Quality Assurance and Laboratory Testing), Director Medical Devices and Deputy director General Labore has been constituted to investigate the facts of use of stents in government hospitals and private hospitals also and also involvement of doctors in this heinous crime.

It has been noticed that doctors are involved to make money and some hospitals have given rooms to private firms in Punjab. In this regard DRAP office Labore conducted a raid on the sale Office of a multinational company and recovered 40 unregistered stents and seized expired infusions. Premises was sealed by Federal inspector of Drugs Labore in compliance of provisions of Law. Team of DRAP has started raids/ inspections all over Pakistan to take stern actions either it may be doctors, pharmacists or big business man.

Cases will be lodged against those using substandard stents, said spokesperson of DRA while Ministry for National Health Services termed usage of spurious stents as a crime. It may be recalled that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had exposed a wicked mafia in provincial capital of Punjab which was involved in sale of fake stents to heart patients and fraudulently extracting money from them. CJP has also taken notice of fake stents implantation.

Meanwhile, sources at Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) revealed on Sunday that Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory was asked to reply over the matter of sale of sub-standard stents. It has also been reported that the laboratory officials were asked to provide details about the procedure of testing stents.

Sources at FIA also revealed that the Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory responded by revealing that the facility to test stent quality is not available in laboratory and the quality of instrument used in angiography cannot be tested as well.

It has also been revealed in the answer that the quality testing facility is not even mentioned in authentic books. The answer by Punjab Drug Testing Laboratory has been deemed unsatisfactory by FIA and requested the federal government to make further investigations in this regard.—NNI