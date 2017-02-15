Dr Wasim appointed Vice Chancellor Iqra University

Staff Reporter

Prof. Dr. Wasim Qazi has been appointed as the ViceChancellor/President of Iqra University, Karachi with immediate effect.

Earlier,Dr. Qazi wasworking as the Vice President of Iqra University. He has done post-doctorates from Australia and USA. He was an International Visiting Scholar at the Western Michigan University and Visiting Professor at Eastern Kentucky University (USA).

Dr. Qazi has served in leading higher education institutes, in various administrative capacities,for more than two decades which include Hamdard University, University of Lahore, The University of Faisalabad and Iqra University.