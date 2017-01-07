Dr Tanveer Jamal’s service lauded

Staff Reporter

The social and medical circles of Peshawar have lauded the services of Dr Tanveer Jamal head of the department of Obstetrics and Gynecology Khyber Teaching Hospital and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology Khyber Medical College Peshawar. Dr. Tanveer was retired last week after rendering valuable 32 years of services in the field of medicines and teaching in the KP government.

Besides Vice President of Society of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Pakistan, Dr. Jamal also continues to be the supervisor and examiner of the prestigious of College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP).

A graduate from Khyber Medical College Peshawar, Dr. Tanveer Jamal has to her credit intensive research work and Publications over twenty topics I her field as a first author and many more as second and third author in national and International journals. She has been honored to represent her institute in many conferences both nationally and internationally of her field and the subject of medicine and also presented many papers in these conferences.

She also remained member of advisory committee of many national journals and inspections and assessment committees of CPSP as well as Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC).

Dr. Tanveer Jamal vowed to continue serving the people of Peshawar in all capacities though she stands retired from the government service as the medical circles and Peshawarites termed her a role model for the young doctors and those aspiring to become successful gynecologists.