Dr. Sarwat Naz Mirza appointed Pro-Vice Chancellor of Arid Varsity

Rawalpindi

Prof. Dr. Sarwat Naz Mirza has been appointed as Pro-Vice Chancellor of Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR). The appointment has been made by Governor Punjab Malik Muhammad Rafique Rajwana who is also PMAS-AAUR Chancellor. According to a notification issued by Punjab Agriculture Department, Dr. Mirza, who is also a senior faculty member of Arid Varsity has been serving as Chairman Department of Forestry and Range Management and performing duties as Registrar of the University. Earlier, he remained the Dean Faculty of Forestry, Range Management and Wildlife for two terms at PMAS-AAUR.—APP