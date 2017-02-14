Dr Samar lauds educational services of Pak-Turk International Schools, Colleges

Muhammad Arshad

Renowned Scientist and Educationist Dr. Samar Mubarakmand, Tuesday, said that Pak-Turk International Schools and Colleges had been striving hard to provide quality education to Pakistani youth since 1995.

Along with other activities Pak-Turk pay special consideration to the subjects which are measured to be boring and tedious; one of such subjects is Mathematics. In order to inculcate interest among the students, Pak-Turk International Schools and Colleges have been arranging Inter Schools Mathematics Olympiads (ISMO) for the last 12 years.

Addressing the Prize distribution ceremony of the 12th edition of Pakistan’s Largest Mathematics Olympiad (ISMO) as Chief Guest, he appreciated the services of the Pak-Turk International Schools and Colleges in educational sector.

Dr. Samar Mubarak-mand also distributed the certificates, plaques and cash prizes among the top position holders. The largest Maths Olympiad ‘ISMO’ is organized by Pak-Turk International Schools and Colleges.

Educationists have the point of view that there are not enough chances for our student to exhibit their talent to the world. There is an immense need of such programs for our brilliant youth. This unique competition provides a great chance for the students of class 5, 6, 7 and 8 to express their incredible potential and win handsome prizes.

This competition was open for the students of both Public and private schools. The Chief Guest and other distinguished guests appreciated the selfless educational services of Pak-Turk International Schools and Colleges.

12th edition of much awaited annual event National ISMO (Inter Schools Mathematics Olympiad) observed the participation of 11589 students. This big event of Pak Turk was held in 22 centers, located in 14 cities of Pakistan simultaneously where the exam papers were held at same time in these venues.

Attractive cash prizes in addition to plaques and certificates are given to the national position holders. It is worth mentioning here that top position holder of class 8 category is awarded with the title of “Al-Khwarizmi of Pakistan” which will remain with that student for the period of one year. Students, teachers, head of educational institutes, educationists and parents of students were also present in awarding ceremony.