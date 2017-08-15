Dr Ruth Pfau, a savoir of humanity in Pakistan, is a symbol of selflessness and devotion to leprosy patients. She dedicated her entire life to the people of Pakistan and their battle against leprosy. Dr Pfau had been living in Pakistan since 1960, and when she came to the country from Germany, she was just 29. After she witnessed the sufferings of the Pakistan’s leprosy patients, she decided to stay here. In addition, she travelled to various parts of Pakistan to medically facilitate the leprosy patients. By starting from the medical treatment for the leprosy patients in the hut, she founded the Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre in Karachi, which has now its chapters in each province of Pakistan including Gilgit-Baltistan. Dr Pfau was a great humanitarian because of her tireless efforts in helping the victims of devastating floods in south-western Pakistan in 2010. Due to her continued efforts, the WHO declared Pakistan one of the first countries in Asia to have controlled leprosy in1996. Dr. Pfau’s work earned Sitara-i-Quaid-i-Azam, Hilal-i-Imtiaz, Hilal-i-Pakistan, Ramon Magsaysay Award and Nishan-i-Quaid-i-Azam. Widely known as Pakistan’s Mother Teresa, Dr. Ruth Pfau never received the acknowledgement that she had earned. She tried her best to eradicate the leprosy from our country. Dr. Ruth Pfau was a gem of a person. She was an epitome of kindness and a best example of human being. Pakistan needs more people like her, but let me mention with seldom we never promote such personalities. However, her services will never be forgotten.

KIRAN FATIMA

Islamabad

