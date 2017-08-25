Dr Ruth Pfau, a messiah among mafia

So far, so much has been said about the late Dr Ruth Pfau, aka Mother Teresa of Pakistan, who silently, as silent as letter ‘p’ before her last name Pfau, and almost single handedly drove Pakistan out of the cursing disease of leprosy by 97 percent. Due to its contagious nature lepers (affected by leprosy) are abandoned by society and are completely left on their own. Similarly, when the lepers in Pakistan were down and out and they had the company of nobody but leprosy, comes this pure soul from Germany, albeit by chance but decided to stay here by choice. She not only cured them but in a way transformed their life, if you really want to call their journey from being an untouchable to touchable a transformation.

Thankfully, her mute and tireless services for Pakistan, on humanitarian grounds for last 50 years, received the loudest and liveliest appreciation our state could offer in the form of state funeral given to her on 19th August, which, prior to her, was honoured to only 3 personalities of Pakistan, including the likes of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah, General Zia Ul Haq and Abdul Sattar Edhi. So it was perhaps the first time, after the death of great Abdul Sattar Edhi, that nation unanimously mourned and questioned ‘good’ in good-bye.

Though the death of a dedicated doctor like Ruth Pfao will come as a blow to any country but for one reason the absence of such doctor will haunt us more than many countries out there is simply because she was a rare messiah among the mafias of doctors around us. A mafia which refuses to treat patients and will not hesitate to let them even die in front of their eyes until their demands are fulfilled by government. A mafia whose unprofessional attitude knows no bounds and we are yet to conclude on what’s worse than their handwriting; their unpunctuality or insensitive attitude towards patients?

Not many days ago, we had witnessed the highest of insensitivity and inhumanity when a doctor in Umarkot refused to treat a sanitary worker, who fell unconscious while cleaning a drain, until his body was properly washed. Of course, the victim could not survive and breathed his last during the process of cleaning the filth from his body. It has to be said, if we were not lucky enough to have a doctor like Ruth Pfau among us, I doubt, with a degree of certainty, that we could ever imagine of countering a scheduled disease like leprosy for next hundred years with doctors like him.

As for their demands, however valid they may be, but if they want those demands being entertained over the dead bodies of innocent people then they have no right to be a doctor as it is against the chief sprit of Hippocratic Oath. It’s like our doctors are using their strikes as a handy blackmail tool and have apparently adopted the policy of diamonds cut diamonds; if government gets irresponsible towards us we better outshine it by being more and more irresponsible towards public. Sadly, majority of the parents in Pakistan do not encourage their children to join medical with the noble cause to serve people but because the perks and privileges it brings with itself, both materialistically and mentally. Resultantly, they take it as a mere job and not as a service for the society and we know very well how jobs are performed in our country.

VASDEV

Mithi, Tharparkar

