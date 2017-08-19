Dr Ruth Pfau laid to rest with full state honours in Karachi

KARACHI:Pakistan’s ‘Mother Teresa’ Dr Ruth Pfau, who dedicated a lifetime to fighting leprosy in the country, was laid to rest at Karachi’s Gora Qabristan with full state honours on Saturday. Among the dignitaries who attended the burial of Pakistan’s humanitarian hero were President Mamnoon Hussain, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman, IG Sindh, Corps Commander Karachi, DG Rangers and Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah alongwith his cabinet. Consul-General of the German Consulate and Dr Adeeb Rizvi,head of the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation, were among the dignitaries who attended Dr Ruth’s statefuneral. Karachi mayor Waseem Akhtar, speaking to media paid homage to Dr Ruth and her lifelong services to the underserved and underprivileged of the country.

Akhtar said Dr Ruth’s mission to serve humanity was exemplary, and urged the government of Pakistan to continue her mission by allocating budget to fund her cause to end leprosy and other diseases in the country.

MQM-Pakistan’s Farooq Sattar said Dr Ruth dedicated her life to battling leprosy in the country and termed her death a “great loss to humanity”.

In addition, Politicians, military officials, members of civil society and hundreds of supporters attended the service and paid tribute to Dr Pfau.

Martha Fernando, who worked with Pfau at MALC, said the physician’s death was a great loss to humanity.

“There is no one like her and there won’t be any replacement to her. We pray to God to send people like her again to this world so that they could continue serving people,” she said.

Dr Ruth’s state funeral was performed with national honours at St Patrick’s Cathedral earlier today.

Armed forces carried the casket containing Dr Ruth’s body to St Patrick’s Cathedral in Saddar in a gun convoy – the highest military honour at a funeral last accorded to humanitarian icon Abdul Sattar Edhi. The casket was draped in the national flag of Pakistan.

The flag of Vatican City was also hoisted at the cathedral Saturday morning, while the national flag of Pakistan remained at half mast.

A 19-gun salute was offered during the funeral proceedings, with contingents of all three Armed Forces of Pakistan present on the occasion.

German-Pakistani national Dr Ruth breathed her last after prolonged illness on August 10, 2017 at a private hospital in Karachi. She was 87.

Patients and workers of Marie Adelaide Leprosy Centre (MALC), founded by Dr Ruth to serve the leprosy patients in Pakistan, gathered around her body on Saturday to take one last look at the humanitarian hero whose life-long struggle helped Pakistan defeat leprosy.

Reminiscing about Dr Ruth’s days at the centre, MALC staff rember Maryam Yaqoob said the German medic would greet patients with flowers and cake every morning.

She added Dr Ruth would celebrate her birthday as Patients Day every year, but this year she celebrated it as Family Day. Dr Ruth visited Pakistan in the 1960s and ended up staying, adopting Pakistan as her new home as she dedicated her life to taking care of leprosy patients. She was granted Pakistani citizenship in 1988 and received numerous accolades for her services, including the country’s top civilian awards Hilal-i-Imtiaz and Hilal-i-Pakistan.

Presiding over the funeral mass at St Patrick’s Cathedral, the pastor paid glowing tribute to Dr Ruth and her selfless life spent serving the country’s poor.

“She lived and died a Pakistani. Wherever she went to treat people, she became one of them. She treated them all with love and compassion. She gave her life to others,” he said,recalling that she used to say, “I’m not treating a disease, I’m treating a person.”

“She brought a wonderful change in the society with her love and selflessness. She transformed people’s lives. She taught us all to take care of those who [could not care for themselves],” the pastor continued.

“It is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness,” he recalled another one of her sayings.

The pastor urged people to take her work forward and to continue her mission of helping and serving others. After her final rites were performed at the church, the coffin

of ‘Pakistani Mother Teresa’ Dr Pfau was taken to Gora Qabaristan, Karachi’s oldest graveyard, where she was laid to rest.

