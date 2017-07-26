‘Dr Qasim, Aasiya being subjected to political vengeance’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Dukhtaran-e-Millat (DeM) has said that denying permission to illegally detained Hurriyat leader, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo, to communicate with his wife and DeM Chairperson, Aasiya Andrabi, was the worst example of human rights violation and a clear act of political vengeance against the couple.

The DeM General Secretary, Nahida Nasreen in a statement issued in Srinagar said that it was inhuman and tyrannical to disallow a husband to talk to her ailing wife. She said Dr Fakhtoo has been languishing in jail for more than past two decades and the imprisonment of Aasiya Andrabi has led to complete disconnection between them.

She said that the world should take notice of the fact that to what extent the family had been made the victim of political vengeance. “This is an extreme form of tyranny against this family that the couple is not even allowed to talk to each other,” she deplored.

Nahida Nasreen said that the puppet regime, the jail authorities and the courts were subservient to the orders from their masters in New Delhi. “New Delhi issues direct dictations to their puppets and these puppets execute the orders without any delay. Courts too seem to have forgotten that their job is to deliver justice,” she added.—KMS