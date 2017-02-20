Dr Noor appointed Pro-VC UET

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Dr. Noor Muhammad, Professor, Dean, Faculty of Engineering UET Peshawar has been appointed as Pro-Vice chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar.

He has resumed his charge on 16 th February 2017. The appointment has been made by Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Iqbal Zafar Jhagra who is also the Chancellor of UET, Peshawar.

Dr. Noor Mohammad has taken over the charge of Acting Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar till the appointment of regular Vice Chancellor.

It merits mentioning that Prof. Dr. Noor Muhammad is a senior professor of UET Peshawar and is also serving as Dean, Faculty of Engineering since February 2015. Previously he remained the Chairman Department of Mining Engineering for five years. Dr. Noor completed his Ph.D from University of Nottingham, UK in 1998 and spent over 30 years in engineering education.

He has served as member of Syndicate for 3 terms at UET Peshawar as well as remained an active member of Academic Council, Board of Studies, Board of Advance Studies and Research, Director Postgraduate studies and Coordinator Mardan Campus in the past.

He is actively involved in research and has supervised about 20 undergraduate and postgraduate students; more than 30 publications in national and international Journals and conferences are to his credit.