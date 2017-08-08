Dr Naeem Rauf a Bs-19 officer of Pakistan Administrative Service, presently posted as General Manger, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority, (SMEDA) has been promoted to BS-19 on regular basis in the service.
On promotion Dr Naeem will remain posted as General Manager SMEDA until further order, Establishment Division has issued notification in this regard.—APP
Dr Naeem promoted
