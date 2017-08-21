Dr. Munir’s book ‘Rights of the child in Islam’ launched

Staff Reporter

A book of Vice President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) Dr. Muhammad Munir, “Rights of the Child in Islam” launched here in a three day conference organized by the university’s Shariah academy. The three-day conference on Rights of the Child, started a couple of days ago, is being attended by renowned judges, journalists, lawyers, religious scholars and intellectuals from Pakistan and abroad.

Speaking at the book launching ceremony, renowned scholars and experts in their book reviews termed the book as magna carta of the child rights. They said the author has addressed comprehensively state practices, classical gaps, while adoption of Child and Islamic rule, they said, is a must read part to have appropriate knowledge about Islamic rules in this regard.

Those spoke in the book launching ceremony included Jutsice Khurshid Iqbal, DG Judicial Acdemy Peshawar, Dr. Farkhanda Zia, Director Female Campus, IIUI, Dr. Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed, Head Department of Law and Dr. Husn ul Amin, Director General Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue (IRD). Dr. Munir shared his thoughts and stages of his book and thanked the reviewers and participants of the ceremony for sparing time.