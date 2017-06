City Reporter

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Bherath Saturday took an oath as a provincial minister and the oath was administered by Punjab Acting Governor Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan. The oath taking ceremony was held at the Governor’s House which was attended by Provincial Ministers Khawaja Salman Rafique, Khawaja Imran Nazir, MPA Shaikh Allaud Din and others. The acting governor congratulated Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Bherath and wished him good luck.