Dr Iftikhar takes over as UET VC

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain has been appointed as Vice chancellor of University of Engineering and Technology, (UET Peshawar). The newly posted Vice chancellor assumed charge of his office here and chaired a meeting of Heads of Departments.

Pro-Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Noor Muhammad while welcoming the vice chancellor said, his remarkable combination of proven academic leadership and outstanding scholarly achievement will stand him in excellent stead to lead UET Peshawar towards development.

Prof Dr. Iftikhar Hussain expressed satisfaction over cooperation assured by faculty and administration. He spoke his vision with taking concrete steps including transformation of UET Peshawar's academic system to the Outcome-Based Education by December 2018; introducing a complete automation of the University, and conducting the Selection Board for promotions and new appointments. Registrar UET Peshawar, Dr. Khizar Azam on behalf of administrative staff also welcomed the vice chancellor and assured full cooperation.