Dr Haroon writes 16 books on various topics

PROF Dr. Haroon Ur Rashid Tabassum is big metaphor of continued struggle. He himself write down his own fate via harest struggle. It is right observation that when Nature favors a region then gives birth of personalities like Dr Haroon. He earned his great name through arduous working in the world of literature. Failure and Defeat words do not exist in their dictionary of life. He believes that all jobs can be accomplished through sheer industriousness.

Dr Haroon is writer and publisher of sixteen books on various subjects of practical life, literature and liveliness. His books include Allama Rashk Turabi – Personality and Art; Dr Anwar Sadeed’s Dr Wazir Agha Shinasi, Gul Dasta-e-Taqdir, Weeran Ankhoon Ke Khwab, Armaghan-e-Wattan, Kirdarsazi Taqrirein, Khushi Mohammad Nazir Hikmar Aur Fun, Anwaar-e-Adb – Bayad Dr Anwar Sadeed, Aao Bacho Sain Karein Hum Pakistan Ki, Sair-e-Pakistan, Hamarey Eidhi Sahib, 100 Azeem Sha’er Au Nasr Nigaar, Danish Sad Rang [Malik Maqbool Ahmed Ek Mutalah], Tasaneef Ibrahim Jalees Ka Jaiza, Zahid Munir Amar Mufakkir wa Iqbal Shinas, Lala Urdu.

His total compilation, writings and publications reached the mark of 100. After retirement he is assiduously working on the topics/subjects of his choice; he never fatigues in his busy jobs;

Dr Haroon ur Rashid is a great scholar; all respect him; he is humanist from inner side of his personality. God bless him with good health and drive in life.

Related