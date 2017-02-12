Dr Hamida Khuhro passes away

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Former Sindh education minister Dr Hamida Khuhro passed away after a protracted illness Sunday morning in Karachi.

She was 81. She is survived by a daughter, Nuha Marvi Elizabeth, who lives in the US.

Her funeral was held after Asr [evening] prayers and she was buried in Gizri graveyard.

A historian, politician, professor, and writer Khuhro twice served as the provincial minister for education. She was the daughter of Muhammad Ayoub Khuhro, who served as Sindh chief minister before and after Pakistan’s Independence.

Khuhro belonged to a very influential family which was once considered arch rival of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. The Khuhro clan is from Aqil Village in Larkana.

She secured her PhD in South Asian History from the University of London and taught at Oxford University before she joined Sindh University, Jamshoro as a professor.

A prolific writer, she penned many books including Mohammed Ayub Khuhro: a life of courage in politics, The Making of Modern Sindh: British Policy and Social Change in the Nineteenth Century. She also co-authored Karachi: Megacity of Our Times with Anwer Mooraj.

Khuhro was known as the “daughter of Sindh” in many circles. Condolences from various political leaders, writers and member of the civil society poured in as soon as the news of her death spread.

Expressing his deep sorrow, Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif paid great tribute to Hamida Khoro for her role in development of education in the country. Sindh Minister for Food and Parliamentary Affairs Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, who was also her cousin said, “She was a great woman, leader and writer.”

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah expressing deep sorrow said, “She made matchless contributions to history, education and literature, and will always be remembered.”