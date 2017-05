City Reporter

PML-N member Punjab Assembly Dr Farzana Nazir lauding the federal budget 2017-18, said that it would provide relief to masses to a great extent.

Talking to media persons here on Saturday, she said the federal government deserved full credit and appreciation for allocating a hefty amount for energy sector in the country.

She said that proper utilization of allocated amount would surely help in improving the socio-economic condition of the masses.