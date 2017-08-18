Dr Fakhtoo’s health deteriorating

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the health of illegally detained Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Muslim Deeni Mahaz (MDM)j, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo is deteriorating with each passing day.

He was taken to hospital on Thursday. He is suffering from glaucoma and has lost most of his vision (-5-50). He has also multiple back discs and his deterioration of health at alarming pace is matter of serious concern.

The Muslim Deeni Mahaz appealed the world human rights organizations to look into the matter.—KMS