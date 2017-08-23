Dr Fakhtoo warns Kashmiris against India’s designs

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the illegally detained Muslim Deeni Mahaz (MDM) President, Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo has said that the statement of Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh regarding resolution of the Kashmir dispute by 2022 speaks volumes about New Delhi’s sinister designs against Kashmir.

Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo in a statement issued in Srinagar asked for looking the matters like the ongoing military operation against the Kashmiri youth, jailing of resistance leadership and changing the political discourse in Jammu and Kashmir by raking up the issue of Article 35A through the prism of Rajnath’s remarks.

The MDM chief said the BJP is planning to convert the freedom movement of Kashmir into a movement to safeguard the so-called autonomy. “They want to start a discourse in Kashmir that Azadi (freedom) is impossible to achieve and it is better to safeguard the autonomy instead,” he said.

He urged the resistance leadership to chalk out a comprehensive strategy to carry forward the freedom movement indigenously.—KMS