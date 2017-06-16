Dr. Beverly D. Metcalfe visits SDSB, LUMS

Lahore

Dr. Beverly Dawn Metcalfe, Visiting Associate Professor at the American University of Beirut recently visited the Suleman Dawood School of Business (SDSB) at LUMS. Dr. Metcalfe is internationally recognised for translating social science into work policies and practices that promote sustainable business, especially staff development and capability. Her record demonstrates a wealth of experience and innovations in uncovering ways to improve work processes and conditions to enhance decision-making. She has twice received the Academy of International Business Award for supporting gender awareness in international business (by Swedish School of Economics) and for her work on Middle Eastern women’s role in international development.—PR