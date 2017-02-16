Dr Atta highlights importance of research culture

Karachi

There is need to foster research culture especially in the institutions for higher learning to help spur the development process.

This was stressed by eminent scientist and a former federal minister for science and technology, Prof. Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman, here on Thursday. He was delivering a talk that was part of the Distinguished Lecture Series entitled: ‘Science, Technology and Innovation: imperatives for socio-economic development’ at Karachi University campus.

Dr Atta-ur-Rehman began his talk by comparing the GDP, economic growth rate of Singapore and China with Pakistan and attributed their development to the effective utilization of human resources through quality education.

He was of the view that Pakistan was not exporting technology and value added goods. There is limited budget spent on education, science and technology in Pakistan. He emphasized the need to focus on developing creative minds so as to bridge the gap in knowledge, science and technology.—APP