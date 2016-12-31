Dr Asim’s dilemma

Muhamamd Usman

Karachi

General Pervez Musharraf, who is facing a treason trial, was given permission to leave the country on medical grounds. He left the country with an undertaking that after his medical treatment, he would return to Pakistan. However, the facts are before the nation. Likewise, Imran Khan against whom an arrest warrant was issued by an Anti-Terrorist Court is threatening the Government to lockdown Islamabad. He is allowed to lead musical rallies, do push-ups along with his party workers and made unethical speeches exhorting his party men to defy the government. But, Dr. Asim Hussain, who has been in custody for the past 16 months, is waiting for justice. No court is ready to hear his bail pleas.

What kind of precedence is this? Don’t you think it is a mockery of our entire system? Heaven will not fall if Dr. Asim is given bail or he is permitted to leave abroad for medical treatment. Recently Dr Asim was shifted to NICVD after he suffered cardiac problem and doctors have advised him complete rest. Medical specialists have recommended that Dr. Asim needs proper treatment for his deteriorating health and some of the diseases, he is suffering from, can only be treated abroad.