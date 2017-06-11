Dr Asim submitted fake medical reports to get bail: NAB

The National Accountability Court on Saturday approached Supreme Court against the bail granted to former adviser Dr Asim Hussain by the Sindh High Court. According to NAB, Dr Asim got fake reports made to get bail on medical grounds and despite that the SHC referee judge approved his plea. Therefore, his bail should be cancelled, stated the request filed by NAB. On March 29, the SHC approved the bail plea of Dr Asim in two corruption references filed against him by NAB. The move was made by SHC referee judge, Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar. SHC chief justice had appointed Gorar as a referee judge to decide the bail applications, following a split verdict by an SHC division bench on the bail issue in February. Later, on the same day the anti-terrorism court issued release orders for Dr Asim. His lawyer, Anwar Mansoor Khan, had informed the judges that his client’s health condition was worsening and he required complete rest and medical treatment. Talking to media persons person outside accountability court on Saturday, Dr Asim said the Joint Investigation Team of Panama probed Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son Hussain Nawaz for only 72 hours while his enquiry lasted for three months. He appeared before the court for hearing of the corruption reference filed against him. The court has adjourned the hearing on Jamshoro Joint Venture Limited till July 14. JJVL is the gas processor to which Dr Asim and others have been alleged to have provided illegal contracts of five gas field in Sindh.—INP

