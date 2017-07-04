Dr Asim criticises PML-N for raising hue and cry over JIT summons

Staff Reporter

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders are staying in palaces while cases against them are under way but still they are raising a hue and cry about it, said Dr Asim Hussain on Monday.

While talking to the media at the accountability court, the former adviser to prime minister on petroleum said he did not make an issue over being called by the joint investigation team (JIT), despite the fact that he was in jail, unlike the Sharif family which goes to the proceedings from their houses.

He said when cases against him were opened he was taken into custody, questioning why were those people not arrested against whom legal proceedings are under way.

Asim said the people of Sindh, especially Karachi, were being discriminated against, asking if there were no corrupt activities being carried out in Punjab.

When asked about the issue of illegal gas connections, the former adviser said Minister of State for Water and Power Abid Sher Ali took illegal gas connections. He said his party, that was in power before the PML-N, did not take action against the issue as it was the responsibility of National Accountability Bureau.

Asim, a close aide of former president Asif Ali Zardari, was arrested in the August of 2015 by the Rangers in a case related to sheltering and treating alleged terrorists at his hospitals.

He was recently appointed as the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Karachi Division president.