Dr Asim case: SC issues notice to NAB, Interior Ministry

The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and Ministry of Interior in the case related to Pakistan Peoples Party leader Dr Asim Hussain. A three-judge bench headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal issued notices to the litigants in two petitions, one was moved by Dr Asim seeking early hearing of the case related to his name in Exit Control List (ECL) and other was moved by the NAB authorities seeking cancellation of bail of Dr Asim.

Dr. Asim through his counsel Sardar Latif Khan Khosa took plea that his client wanted to visit UK for medical checkup in the second week of July as the case related to the liberty and health of the petitioner.

Sardar Latif Khosa, the petitioner’s counsel filed the petition stating that his client was suffering from some chronic diseases which may cost him dearly if he was not allowed to undergo medical treatment abroad. Khosa stated that case be concluded at an early date in the interest of justice.

Justice Ejaz Afzal remarked that he was surprised that from where country’s rich people got medical certificates in which medical board recommended that treatment of the patient was not possible in Pakistan. Justice Dost Muhammad Khan remarked that in 1980 a patient of Epilepsy was granted bail by the court and since then accused usually brought Epilepsy Certificate for getting bails.

After hearing preliminary arguments the bench issued notice to the litigants and adjourned the case till next week. It is pertinent to mention here that the PPP leader was facing corruption charges for allegedly depriving the public exchequer of Rs 462 million by misusing his authority, to get land allotted illegally, encroaching upon the state land for expansion of Dr Ziauddin Hospital, money laundering and receiving kickbacks. He was released from prison when the high court had granted him bail in two corruption cases.—APP

